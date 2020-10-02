Video
Indian low-caste woman dies after gang-rape, second in a week

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Police personnel detain a student during a protest following accusations of Indian Police forcibly cremating the body of a 19-year-old woman victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state, outside the Delhi University (DU) campus in New Delhi on October 1. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: A woman from India's marginalised Dalit community has died after being gang-raped, police said on Thursday, days after the death of a teenager from the same low-caste group at the hands of a group of high-caste men sparked outrage.
The 22-year-old, a member of India's "untouchable" Dalit community, was allegedly raped by two men on Tuesday and died while being taken to hospital, police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh said.
The latest assaults come months after four men were hanged for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi, a case that came to symbolise the nation's problems with sexual violence.
Police said that two men in the latest case had been arrested on charges of gang-rape and murder, without giving further details on their identities.   -AFP


