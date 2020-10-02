Coronavirus: Key updates





MORE THAN ONE MILLION DEAD

By 1100 GMT Thursday the coronavirus pandemic had killed at least 1,018,634 people around the world since emerging in China in late 2019. More than 34 million cases have been officially diagnosed. The United States has suffered the most deaths, with 206,959, followed by Brazil with 143,952, India with 98,678, Mexico with 77,646 and Britain with 42,143.

MILLIONS MOVE IN

POST-LOCKDOWN CHINA

Hundreds of millions of people in China go on the move ahead of their first major national holiday since the country beat its coronavirus outbreak through a lockdown, filling airports and train stations. The Golden Week holiday marks the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 and sees an astonishing annual movement of people trying to get home or take holidays.

SPAIN LOCKS DOWN MADRID

Spain's government publishes a decree extending drastic restrictions across Madrid, with partial lockdown measures to come into play within 48 hours, despite fierce opposition from the regional authorities.

CANADA EXTENDS BAN ON NON-US ENTRIES

Canada extends a ban on non-essential non-US international entries until the end of October, amid a second wave of infections.

UK HEADING IN 'WRONG DIRECTION'

British health experts say that the coronavirus is out of control as case numbers and hospital admissions rise despite a slew of new restrictions on social gatherings. "Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction," UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance tells a government press conference, as a further 7,108 cases and 71 deaths are reported.

Schools, cinemas and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen in India after a months-long coronavirus lockdown, the home affairs ministry says, even as experts warn that it is on track to becoming the world's most-infected country. India, home to 1.3 billion people, has recorded more than 6.2 million cases so far -- second only to the United States -- and more than 97,000 deaths. -AFP





