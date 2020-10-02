China anniversary arrests as Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’



Police officers stop and search pro-democracy activists marching backwards to the Chinese liaison office, symbolising the slide of human rights in the country, during China's National Day in Hong Kong on October 1, which commemorates the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China. Photo : Reuters

The People's Republic of China celebrates its founding on October 1 with a holiday and carefully choreographed festivities.

But in Hong Kong, it has become a day of grievance for those worried about authoritarian Beijing's intensifying crackdown against its opponents.

Protest has been effectively outlawed for most of this year due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings and Beijing also imposed a strict national security law on the city in June.

Helicopters flying the Chinese and Hong Kong flags buzzed over the harbour on Thursday morning as Chief Executive Carrie Lam and senior mainland officials attended a ceremony ringed by police and security barriers.

"Over the past few months, an indisputable fact in front of everyone is that our society has returned to peace," Lam said in her speech.

"Our country's national security has been protected in Hong Kong and our citizens can again exercise their rights and liberties in accordance with laws."

Hours later riot police swooped on people chanting slogans in Causeway Bay, a popular shopping district.

Police said at least 60 were detained, mostly for "unlawful assembly". Officers also raised banners warning crowds that they were breaching the national security law with their protest chants.

Last year's National Day, the PRC's 70th anniversary, brought fierce clashes between protesters and police during seven months of democracy demonstrations that upended Hong Kong. -AFP















