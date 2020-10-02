Video
Trump backpedals over racist group row

Biden blasts him as ‘national embarrassment’

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: US President Donald Trump scrambled on Wednesday to quell an uproar over his failure to explicitly denounce white supremacist groups during his debate debacle with Joe Biden, who branded his election rival a "national embarrassment."
The bitter adversaries returned to the campaign trail one day after their off-the-rails showdown in Cleveland made headlines less for the substance than for its unrestrained chaos.
The toxic shout fest -- with Trump constantly interrupting and Biden launching personal attacks -- even prompted the overseeing Commission on Presidential Debates to announce it would be imposing new measures to help moderators "maintain order" at the upcoming two debates.
After his assertive performance Biden launched a whistlestop train tour Wednesday through battleground states Ohio and Pennsylvania where he hammered away at Trump.
"The president of the United States conducted himself the way he did -- I think it was a national embarrassment," Biden said in Alliance, Ohio.
He fiercely attacked Trump's failure to clearly denounce white supremacist groups or the far-right Proud Boys, instead giving a shout-out to the male-only militia group by saying they should "stand back and stand by," and that the real problem is "far-left" extremists.
"My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist," Biden said. "This is not who we are as Americans."
Trump, in an apparent attempt to tamp down outrage over his comments, called on the group to "stand down."
"I don't know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are they have to stand down," Trump told reporters. "Stand down, let law enforcement do their work."
Trump's backpedalling came after multiple Republicans distanced themselves from the president's debate remark, with Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the US Senate, saying Trump "needs to correct" his comments.
Several other Republicans reportedly offered similar reaction, including powerful Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Biden, who leads in election polling, knocked Trump for failing to speak directly to the US public about their plight during the Covid-19 crisis, which has killed more than 206,000 Americans.
And during a train stop in Pittsburgh he assailed the president for "planting seeds of doubt" about US election integrity by saying mail-in voting will be riddled with "fraud like you've never seen."
But Biden gnawed at the white supremacy issue throughout the day. At a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania -- where hundreds of people gathered in what was one of Biden's biggest crowds since the pandemic hit -- he pointed to how the Proud Boys were already treating Trump's words as a boost to their cause.   -AFP


