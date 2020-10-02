Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:48 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India C-19 deaths hit 100,000

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Eight months after the novel coronavirus arrived in India, the number of deaths from the disease crossed 100,000 imminently. Nearly 6.5 million people have been infected in total, second only to the number in the United States.
Reuters met and interviewed relatives of 30 people who died of the virus in India, from coastal Kerala on the country's southern tip to the Himalayan region of Kashmir in the north. The 30 victims were ordinary people from all walks of life, and included police officers and doctors on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.
In what is still a conservative and developing country, some of the relatives said they faced ostracism after their loved ones caught the virus. Others said they have suffered from depression and money troubles. All said more could have been done to save the people who died.
Javed Ali, a 42-year-old doctor in India's capital New Delhi, died in July. His wife, Hena Kausar, also a doctor and now the sole carer for their two children, said she doesn't know what she will do without him. "Our whole life has changed," she said. "I still want to be a doctor (but) I have to choose between my job and kids."   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four win ‘alternate’ Nobel
Navalny blames Putin
3 India soldiers killed by Pak fire
New Armenia, Azerbaijan shelling despite calls for halt
Indian low-caste woman dies after gang-rape, second in a week
Coronavirus: Key updates
Google to invest $1b in deals with news partners
China anniversary arrests as Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft