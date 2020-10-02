India C-19 deaths hit 100,000





Reuters met and interviewed relatives of 30 people who died of the virus in India, from coastal Kerala on the country's southern tip to the Himalayan region of Kashmir in the north. The 30 victims were ordinary people from all walks of life, and included police officers and doctors on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.

In what is still a conservative and developing country, some of the relatives said they faced ostracism after their loved ones caught the virus. Others said they have suffered from depression and money troubles. All said more could have been done to save the people who died.

Javed Ali, a 42-year-old doctor in India's capital New Delhi, died in July. His wife, Hena Kausar, also a doctor and now the sole carer for their two children, said she doesn't know what she will do without him. "Our whole life has changed," she said. "I still want to be a doctor (but) I have to choose between my job and kids." -REUTERS















NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Eight months after the novel coronavirus arrived in India, the number of deaths from the disease crossed 100,000 imminently. Nearly 6.5 million people have been infected in total, second only to the number in the United States.Reuters met and interviewed relatives of 30 people who died of the virus in India, from coastal Kerala on the country's southern tip to the Himalayan region of Kashmir in the north. The 30 victims were ordinary people from all walks of life, and included police officers and doctors on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.In what is still a conservative and developing country, some of the relatives said they faced ostracism after their loved ones caught the virus. Others said they have suffered from depression and money troubles. All said more could have been done to save the people who died.Javed Ali, a 42-year-old doctor in India's capital New Delhi, died in July. His wife, Hena Kausar, also a doctor and now the sole carer for their two children, said she doesn't know what she will do without him. "Our whole life has changed," she said. "I still want to be a doctor (but) I have to choose between my job and kids." -REUTERS