18,094 patients recover from C-19 in Rajshahi division





The report also said 2,397 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till Thursday morning.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health, said the death toll rose to 306 with 185 in Bogura, 45 in Rajshahi including 25 in its city.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 5,217 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 4,503 have, by now, been released.

Meanwhile, with detection of 49 new more positive cases in five districts on Wednesday, the total number of infected patients in the division now jumped to 20,063, Dr Nath said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 19 were detected in Bogura followed by 11 in Natore district.

Apart from this, 10 patients have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi district including eight in its city, five in Pabna and four in Sirajgonj districts.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,966 in Rajshahi including 3,640 in city, 775 in Chapainawabganj, 1,295 in Naogaon, 999 in Natore, 1,088 in Joypurhat, 7,643 in Bogura, 2,161 in Sirajganj and 1,136 in Pabna districts.

On the other hand, a total of 77 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 113 others were released in the division during the period till 8:00am on Thursday.

A total of 59,703 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 57,536 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division. Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

He added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus. -BSS















