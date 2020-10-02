2 ‘Allahar Dal’ members held

KHULNA, Oct 01: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged operatives of the banned militant outfit "Allahr Dal" from Garakhola village under Fultala upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The detainees were Md Saiful Islam, 30, and Md Imran Hossain, 28, Nayek and Deputy Nayek of Magura Sadar upazila of 'Allahar Dal' respectively.

"A special team of RAB-6 arrested them during a raid at Garakhola School Maidan area. They are residents of Magura Sadar upazila," said a press release issued by Legal and Media Officer of RAB-6 on Thursday. During interrogation, the detainees confessed that they had been regularly collecting new members. -BSS







