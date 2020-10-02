Webinar on SDGs in post C-19 world





A webinar titled 'Build Back Better: How Bangladesh Can Address UN SDGs in a Post-Pandemic World' was held on Thursday.The Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at NSU and University of the Sunshine Coast of Australia jointly organized the webinar.Adviser of CPS Dr Katherine Li delivered the welcoming speech where participants expressed views.North South University Vice-Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam chaired the function while Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Member of the Board of Trustees and a Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), The Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, Sudipto Mukerjee, Dr TapanSarker from Griffith University, Dr Sharif A Mukul of University of the Sunshine Coast of Australia, Senior Fellow of South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at NSU Amb and Prof Salauddin spoke on the occasion.The Director of SIPG at NSU and the coordinator of CPS Dr. M.Jashim Uddin were also present at the webinar, while Dr. Bulbul Siddiqi was the moderator of the webinar.