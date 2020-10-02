Video
Cox’s Bazar beach

SC clears way to evict structures from Sugandhya Point

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday cleared the way for the government to evict unauthorised business structures from Sugandhya Point at Kalatali on Cox's Bazar sea beach.   
As a result, there is no bar to evict unauthorised business structures from Sugandhya Point, said Appellants' lawyer Manzill Murshid.
A four-member virtual bench of the SC led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain revoke the High Court order that had issued a rule and stay order on eviction of the structures.
The apex court passed the verdict after hearing an appeal filed by the land ministry and other authorities concerned of the government against the HC rule and order.
Appellants' lawyer Manzill Murshid said 52 persons have constructed structures without permission from proper authorities for running business at Sugandhya Point at Kalatali area on Cox's Bazar sea beach.
Cox's Bazar Development Authority on April 10 in 2018 issued a notice for evicting them.




Fifty two owners of the structures had filed a writ petition with the HC challenging the eviction notice. They said in the writ petition that the Cox's Bazar's municipality trade licence authority had given them permission to set up the structures.
Following the writ petition, the HC on April 16, 2018 issued a rule questioning the eviction notice and stay the effectiveness of the eviction notice. Later on, the offices concerned of the government including land ministry filed the appeal with the Appellate Division challenging the HC rule and stay order, he said.
During hearing yesterday, Manzill Murshid told the SC that the HC and apex court had earlier in separate judgements ruled that no structures can be built on the Cox's Bazar sea beach.
Thr Cox's Bazar sea beach has been declared ecologically critical area, he said, adding that some unscrupulous businessmen have built unauthorised structures violating the verdicts.



