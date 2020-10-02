Video
Nila Murder

Accused Mizan confesses

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Court Correspondent

The main accused in Nila Roy murder case, Mizan, confessed to his crimes before a Judicial Magistrate on Thursday.
Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Rajib Hassan recorded his statement and later the court sent him to jail.
On September 26, Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate court sent Mizan, on a seven-day remand for interrogation.
Savar Police Sub Inspector Nirmul Kumar Das, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced MIzan before the court with a prayer to record his statement under section 164 of CrPC.
Earlier, Mizan was arrested from a house near a brickfield at Rajfulbaria in Savar on September 25.
Arrested Mizan, member of a teenage gang, is a resident of Bank Colony area in Savar. At about 8:30pm on September 20, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader in the area and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked allegedly by stalker Mizan in the Bank Colony area when she was going to a doctor along with her brother on a rickshaw.
Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.


