

DWASA, CWASA MDs reappointed for 3 yrs

Taqsem has been serving as managing director of DWASA for the last 11 years while Faizullah also served in the same position at CWASA for seven years.

The Local Government Division on Thursday issued separate circulars on their extension of appointments.

The circular said tenure of the service of Taqsem A Khan has expired so the government has decided to reappoint him for the next three year which will begin from October 14 of 2020.

















