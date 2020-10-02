Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DWASA, CWASA MDs reappointed for 3 yrs

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Staff Correspondent

DWASA, CWASA MDs reappointed for 3 yrs

DWASA, CWASA MDs reappointed for 3 yrs

The government has reappointed the Managing Director of Dhaka WASA Engr Taqsem A Khan and managing director of Chattogram WASA Engr AKM Faizullah for next three years.
Taqsem has been serving as managing director of DWASA for the last 11 years while Faizullah also served in the same position at CWASA for seven years.
The Local Government Division on Thursday issued separate circulars on their extension of appointments.
The circular said tenure of the service of Taqsem A Khan has expired so the government has decided to reappoint him for the next three year which will begin from October 14 of 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC clears way to evict structures from Sugandhya Point
Accused Mizan confesses
DWASA, CWASA MDs reappointed for 3 yrs
BEZA, BEPZA, high-tech parks to come under stimulus package
Ex-UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Torturing Wife Music director Emon gets bail
DNA samples of six accused collected for forensic test
Vitamin ‘A’ Plus Campaign from Oct 4-17


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft