BEZA, BEPZA, high-tech parks to come under stimulus package





In this regard a central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular to chief executive officers of all the schedule commercial banks on Thursday effective from the circular issuance date.

The BB circular states that under this new provision all the A, B and C type industrial units in BEZA, BEPZA and in high-tech parks can apply for getting the government's stimulus package loans like other export-based local and foreign units outside the above mentioned zones.

To support the coronavirus-hit economy the government has declared more than Tk1 trillion as stimulus package loans.









Borrowers will pay a certain percent of interest against the borrowed stimulus package money and the rest will be paid by the government. The BRPD circular was issued under Bank Company Act, 1991.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has included industries of Bangladesh Economic Zones, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones and high-tech parks under the government declared stimulus package loans to create a level playing field among exporters.In this regard a central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular to chief executive officers of all the schedule commercial banks on Thursday effective from the circular issuance date.The BB circular states that under this new provision all the A, B and C type industrial units in BEZA, BEPZA and in high-tech parks can apply for getting the government's stimulus package loans like other export-based local and foreign units outside the above mentioned zones.To support the coronavirus-hit economy the government has declared more than Tk1 trillion as stimulus package loans.Borrowers will pay a certain percent of interest against the borrowed stimulus package money and the rest will be paid by the government. The BRPD circular was issued under Bank Company Act, 1991.