

Ex-UNO Wahida discharged from hospital

Wahida was discharged from the hospital shortly after 12pm on Thursday.

"She has made a good recovery. The brain surgery conducted on her was hundred percent successful. Now she can walk but it'll take one or two more weeks for her to fully recover. She has no disability anymore," said Dr Mohammad Zahed Hossain, the chief of the Neurotrauma Department at the hospital while briefing reporters on its premises right after her release.

Now, he said, Wahida will be taken to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Mirpur for further treatment. "It'll take nearly another month for her to get back the normal life," Zahed added.









Former UNO Wahida and her father, Omar Ali, were seriously injured in the murder attempt by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on September 3 last. -UNB





Former Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida Khanam who survived a murder attempt at her official residence in Dinajpur has been discharged from the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital after about one month of treatment.Wahida was discharged from the hospital shortly after 12pm on Thursday."She has made a good recovery. The brain surgery conducted on her was hundred percent successful. Now she can walk but it'll take one or two more weeks for her to fully recover. She has no disability anymore," said Dr Mohammad Zahed Hossain, the chief of the Neurotrauma Department at the hospital while briefing reporters on its premises right after her release.Now, he said, Wahida will be taken to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Mirpur for further treatment. "It'll take nearly another month for her to get back the normal life," Zahed added.Former UNO Wahida and her father, Omar Ali, were seriously injured in the murder attempt by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on September 3 last. -UNB