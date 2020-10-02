Torturing Wife Music director Emon gets bail

Music director Shawkot Ali Emon was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed by his third wife, a private TV newscaster. Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Kawsarul Islam passed bail order, said GRO Shariful Islam.

His lawyer Adv Md Selim AK Mujahidi moved his bail prayer in the court as the lawyer termed that the lady had filed the case after their divorce.

On September 20, police arrested Emon, a national film award winner, after his third wife, a private television news anchor filed a case under the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act accusing Emon of torturing her for dowry of Tk 10 lakh.







