DNA samples of six accused collected for forensic test





Their samples were collected at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital at 1:15pm on Thursday.

Osmani Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr Himanshu Lal Roy confirmed the matter.

Earlier, six accused were brought to the hospital at around 1:00pm amid tight security. After collecting the samples, they were taken back to Shah Paran Police Station at about 2:45pm.

The six gang-raped a housewife after tying up her husband at the MC College Hostel in Sylhet city on Friday evening. Later, the husband filed a case against nine of them, naming six others. The court granted remand to eight accused arrested in the incident for five days.

The incident sparked massive protests across the country with everyone demanding exemplary punishment for the rapists.

Eight of the accused are currently in police custody. Three separate investigation committees have been formed to probe the incident.

A four-member judicial inquiry committee has visited the spot and held a meeting with the college principal.

The committee members are Sylhet District and Sessions Judge Mohamamd Bazlur Rahman, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Kashem, Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Muminun Nesa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharmin Nesa.















