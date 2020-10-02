Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:46 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MC College Hostel gang Rape

DNA samples of six accused collected for forensic test

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondent

Sylhet, Oct 1: DNA samples of six rapists, arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a young woman at MC College Hostel in Sylhet city, have been collected for forensic test. 
Their samples were collected at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital at 1:15pm on Thursday.
Osmani Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr Himanshu Lal Roy confirmed the matter.
Earlier, six accused were brought to the hospital at around 1:00pm amid tight security. After collecting the samples, they were taken back to Shah Paran Police Station at about 2:45pm.
The six gang-raped a housewife after tying up her husband at the MC College Hostel in Sylhet city on Friday evening. Later, the husband filed a case against nine of them, naming six others. The court granted remand to eight accused arrested in the incident for five days.
The incident sparked massive protests across the country with everyone demanding exemplary punishment for the rapists.
Eight of the accused are currently in police custody. Three separate investigation committees have been formed to probe the incident.
A four-member judicial inquiry committee has visited the spot and held a meeting with the college principal.
The committee members are Sylhet District and Sessions Judge Mohamamd Bazlur Rahman, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Kashem, Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Muminun Nesa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharmin Nesa.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC clears way to evict structures from Sugandhya Point
Accused Mizan confesses
DWASA, CWASA MDs reappointed for 3 yrs
BEZA, BEPZA, high-tech parks to come under stimulus package
Ex-UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Torturing Wife Music director Emon gets bail
DNA samples of six accused collected for forensic test
Vitamin ‘A’ Plus Campaign from Oct 4-17


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft