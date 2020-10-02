Video
Vitamin ‘A’ Plus Campaign from Oct 4-17

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

The nationwide Vitamin 'A' Plus Campaign will be held from October 4 to 17  for feeding Vitamin A plus capsules to 2.20 crore children aged between six and 59 months.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the information at a press conference on Thursday.
He said parents must bring their children to centres to be fed vitamin A capsules maintaining  the hygiene rules.
"Hopefully no child will remain out of the campaign, even if they are left out they will be fed later. However, sick children will not be fed capsule," said the minister. 




The number of children aged 6 to 11 months is about 27 lakh and the number of children aged 12 to 59 months is 1.93 lakh. The total number of capsule feeding centers is 120,000, the number of health workers is about 240,000 and the number of health service provider is about 40,000.   -UNB


