Man held with 82 gold bars at Ctg airport

Customs intelligence officials arrested a passenger of a flight along with 82 gold bars from Shah Amanat International Airport on Thursday.

The arrestee is Enamul Haque, hailing from Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar.

Enamul came here from Dubai by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines BG-148, said Khairul Kabir, assistant manager of the airport.

The officials searched him for his suspicious movement and recovered the gold bars worth Tk 5.74crore which was kept hidden in his body, said the official. -UNB







