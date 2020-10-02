ManC, ManU into League Cup qtr-finals



Burnley's English defender Matthew Lowton (L) vies with Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on September 30, 2020. photo: AFP

Guardiola's side suffered their heaviest home Premier League loss under the Spaniard on Sunday when Leicester handed them a humiliating 5-2 defeat.

A brace from Raheem Sterling at Turf Moor ensured they washed away some of that bitter taste from that defeat and Spanish forward Ferran Torres, a close-season signing from Valencia, added City's third goal with his first for the club.

"It was important we didn't concede and the team was good in general," Guardiola said.

"When you lose a game the most important thing is the next one. Firstly, because if you lose in this competition, you're out.

"We are still far away from our best because we're not training much. We have a lot of players out, six because of Covid and four injuries.









"But step by step when we have all the squad we will get better. We are in the quarter-finals of this competition again so it's good."

City have won the League Cup four times in the last five seasons and they remain on course to retain the trophy.

Guardiola's men would have won by an even bigger scoreline but for a fine display from Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne both started in a strong City side that also included Riyad Mahrez and a debut for 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer. -AFP LONDON, OCT 1: Pep Guardiola admitted it was vital to keep a clean-sheet as League Cup holders Manchester City got back on track with a 3-0 win against Burnley, while Manchester United joined their rivals in the quarter-finals after beating Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday.Guardiola's side suffered their heaviest home Premier League loss under the Spaniard on Sunday when Leicester handed them a humiliating 5-2 defeat.A brace from Raheem Sterling at Turf Moor ensured they washed away some of that bitter taste from that defeat and Spanish forward Ferran Torres, a close-season signing from Valencia, added City's third goal with his first for the club."It was important we didn't concede and the team was good in general," Guardiola said."When you lose a game the most important thing is the next one. Firstly, because if you lose in this competition, you're out."We are still far away from our best because we're not training much. We have a lot of players out, six because of Covid and four injuries."But step by step when we have all the squad we will get better. We are in the quarter-finals of this competition again so it's good."City have won the League Cup four times in the last five seasons and they remain on course to retain the trophy.Guardiola's men would have won by an even bigger scoreline but for a fine display from Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne both started in a strong City side that also included Riyad Mahrez and a debut for 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer. -AFP