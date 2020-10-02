Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:46 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManC, ManU into League Cup qtr-finals

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Burnley's English defender Matthew Lowton (L) vies with Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on September 30, 2020. photo: AFP

Burnley's English defender Matthew Lowton (L) vies with Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on September 30, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, OCT 1: Pep Guardiola admitted it was vital to keep a clean-sheet as League Cup holders Manchester City got back on track with a 3-0 win against Burnley, while Manchester United joined their rivals in the quarter-finals after beating Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday.
Guardiola's side suffered their heaviest home Premier League loss under the Spaniard on Sunday when Leicester handed them a humiliating 5-2 defeat.
A brace from Raheem Sterling at Turf Moor ensured they washed away some of that bitter taste from that defeat and Spanish forward Ferran Torres, a close-season signing from Valencia, added City's third goal with his first for the club.
"It was important we didn't concede and the team was good in general," Guardiola said.
"When you lose a game the most important thing is the next one. Firstly, because if you lose in this competition, you're out.
"We are still far away from our best because we're not training much. We have a lot of players out, six because of Covid and four injuries.




"But step by step when we have all the squad we will get better. We are in the quarter-finals of this competition again so it's good."
City have won the League Cup four times in the last five seasons and they remain on course to retain the trophy.
Guardiola's men would have won by an even bigger scoreline but for a fine display from Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne both started in a strong City side that also included Riyad Mahrez and a debut for 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManC, ManU into League Cup qtr-finals
Ostapenko stuns Pliskova as Djokovic targets 70th win at Roland Garros
After scoring twice against them, Bayern Munich want Kramaric
Pogba returns to France squad for Nations League matches
Athens marathon cancelled because of coronavirus
PSG coach Tuchel anxious for signings before transfer window closes
Long-term work-planning for football in Somonnoy Parishad's manifesto
Mushi gifted masks to teammates and grounds men


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft