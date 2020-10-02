Video
Pogba returns to France squad for Nations League matches

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

PARIS, OCT 1: Paul Pogba returns to the France squad for the first time since June last year after being included on Thursday by coach Didier Deschamps for the upcoming friendly against Ukraine and UEFA Nations League double-header against Portugal and Croatia.
Manchester United star Pogba had been set to return to the squad last month for France's first games in the latest edition of the Nations League, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.
He won the last of his 69 caps in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Andorra 16 months ago.
Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, 17, is once again included after making his debut in the 4-2 win over Croatia at the Stade de France on September 8.
Lyon's Houssem Aouar has also been called up to the squad of 24 and will hope to make his debut this time after a positive coronavirus test prevented him from doing so last month.
The World Cup holders entertain Ukraine at the Stade de France next Wednesday, October 7, before facing Portugal at the same venue in the Nations League four days later.
They then travel to play Croatia in Zagreb on October 14.
France won their opening two games in League A, Group Three, beating Sweden 1-0 away before the home victory against Croatia.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/ENG), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)
Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton/ENG), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig/GER), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Steven Nzonzi (Rennes), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER), Houssem Aouar (Lyon)
Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona/ESP), Anthony Martial (Manchester United/ENG), Kylian Mbappe (Paris SG).   -AFP


