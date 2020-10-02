Video
Long-term work-planning for football in Somonnoy Parishad's manifesto

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

The "Somonnoy Parishad" panel, which will contest the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) October 3 polls, today announced their election manifesto which included a long-term realistic, work-planning for the development of the country's football.
In order to bring the lost glory of country's football, a long-term, realistic, contemporary and work-planning will be formulated according to the direction of sports loving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Mohuuddin Ahmed Mohi, the vice president candidate of BFF election on behalf of "Somonnoy Parishad" panel while announcing their twenty four points election manifesto in the city's local hotel on Thursday.
The others proposals of their manifesto are to arrange league in district level in regular basis, arrange U-13, U-15 and U-17 football competition in regular basis, regularization of Suhrawardy and Sher-e-Bangla Cup, to arrange Sheikh Russell National Club Championship, coaching training and inter school, college and university football, to conduct the franchise football, providing financial assistance to clubs and District Sports Associations, launching the office and corporate football league, long-term planning for the development of national football team, to build eight international standard stadiums in eight divisions, proper implementation of FIFA and AFC's projects, to arrange the Bangabandhu Gold Cup and Sheikh Kamal Gold Cup, to arrange the inter-district women's league and others competitions.
Senior vice president candidate Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, vice president candidates, vice president candidates Sheikh Mohammad Maruf Hasan and Abdullah Al Fuad Redowan, were among others, also spoke on the occasion.   -BSS


