Mushi gifted masks to teammates and grounds men

Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:45 AM
Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Sports Reporter

Former skipper and one of the batting pillars of Bangladesh cricket team Mushfiqur Rahim also has repute for his generosity. He gifted face masks, very important safety tool against coronvirus, to all his team mates and grounds men on Thursday at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. 
The 2nd phase practice of Tigers had commenced on Thursday afternoon maintaining Bio-secure Bubble. Mushi, on behalf of his charitable foundation "MR-15", had distributed mask and posed with peer cricketers.
Mushfique, 33, also known as Mr. Dependable, extended his hand to help the sufferers by the outbreak.  He donated half of his payment to raise Covid-19 fund, auctioned his bad of maiden Test ton and distributed relief among marginalised fatalities.


