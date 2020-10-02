All 105 players, staff tested C-19 negative

BCB medical team collected samples of about 105 cricketers and supporting staff on Wednesday, report of which came to light on the following day. Report found all of tested negative for Covid-19 including pacer Abu Jayed Rahi, who found 'positive' on September 23.

Total 73 cricketers and 32 staff were tested. National cricketers went to team hotel on Thursday morning and started practice in the afternoon. Under-19 players along with staff on the other hand, will practice at BKSP.

Bio-Secure Bubble will maintain for all players and staff during 15-day long training period with the by and large help of Health ministry, hotel authority and BKSP.







