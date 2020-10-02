Tigers to play match today after 7 months



Bangladesh National Cricket Team's first day of second phase skill camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

All cricketing activities including engagements in home and abroad of Tigers had been postponed in the midway of DPL for indefinite periods due to Covid-19 outbreak. Bangladesh players were out of action since then. Players however, started individual practice in the last week of July. BCB in the contrary arranged formal camp for Tigers last month keeping probable Sri Lanka tour in mind.

After the cancellation of the tour down to quarantine spat between the boards, BCB decided to walk their own way to pick up cricket where they left off. BCB has a mind to arrange a tournament within soonest possible time engaging as many cricketers as possible. To do so, BCB started practice camp with Bangladesh national and Under-19 teams on Thursday maintaining Bio-secure Bubble.

Before starting the camp, BCB conducted a thorough Covid-19 test with about 100 players, coaches and staff, all of whom tested negative. After getting report national players resided at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel while Under-19 players were seated at BKSP in order to continue practice.









The practice will continue till October 15 and men in red and green will play one more two-day match on October 5 and 6 followed by a three-day match between October 13 and 15.





Cricketers of Bangladesh national squad will play a two-day practice match starting today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Two teams will be formed from among 27 pickings for the postponed Sri Lanka tour. It'll be the first cricket match in Bangladesh after March. The match kicks off at 9:30 (BST).All cricketing activities including engagements in home and abroad of Tigers had been postponed in the midway of DPL for indefinite periods due to Covid-19 outbreak. Bangladesh players were out of action since then. Players however, started individual practice in the last week of July. BCB in the contrary arranged formal camp for Tigers last month keeping probable Sri Lanka tour in mind.After the cancellation of the tour down to quarantine spat between the boards, BCB decided to walk their own way to pick up cricket where they left off. BCB has a mind to arrange a tournament within soonest possible time engaging as many cricketers as possible. To do so, BCB started practice camp with Bangladesh national and Under-19 teams on Thursday maintaining Bio-secure Bubble.Before starting the camp, BCB conducted a thorough Covid-19 test with about 100 players, coaches and staff, all of whom tested negative. After getting report national players resided at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel while Under-19 players were seated at BKSP in order to continue practice.The practice will continue till October 15 and men in red and green will play one more two-day match on October 5 and 6 followed by a three-day match between October 13 and 15.