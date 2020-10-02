Video
Shakib returns to USA after postponement of SL series

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Shakib returns to USA after postponement of SL series

Shakib returns to USA after postponement of SL series

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will go back to the USA on Thursday night as the Tigers' Sri Lanka tour was postponed indefinitely.
A BCB official said the all-rounder who has been serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches will board the flight of Qatar Airways tonight for the USA at 3.45 am.
Shakib Al Hasan came back to Bangladesh on September 2 and started a practice camp under the supervision of his childhood coach Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at BKSP as he is looking to make his way to the national team for Sri Lanka series.
His ban is set to lift on October 29 after which he is eligible to make an entry into the national team directly, said BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon earlier. Papon even said Shakib could play the Sri Lanka series from the second Test which was due to be held after October 29.
However when the series was postponed due to the indifference between the two boards over the quarantine period issue, Shakib decided to go back to the USA where his family resides, his family sources said. Shakib will come back to the country after October 29 and join the national team's practice camp, a BCB official said.
Shakib who was named for auction of the Lankan Premier League (LPL), will not be allowed to play there, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said a few days ago.
The BCB president said: "Our domestic cricket season will coincide with the LPL and Shakib would have to play Bangladesh's domestic league."
The national team is currently doing practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium under the supervision of head coach Russell Domingo. They are set to play two two-day matches and one three-day match, split into two teams.    -BSS


