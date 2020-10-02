Video
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:45 AM
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

ABU DHABI, Oct 1: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Bangladesh's port city of Chattogram with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on October 25, 2020.
The twice a week service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries. Chattogram joins Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's growing network in Bangladesh with current flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Dhaka. The new service represents the seventh route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14, 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chattogram by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia's customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia's entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital's first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.   -Khaleej Times


