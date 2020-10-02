Video
H&M to close hundreds of stores as online shift accelerates

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1: H&M plans to close hundreds of stores next year as the coronavirus crisis drives more shoppers online, the world's second biggest fashion retailer said on Thursday, after reporting a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter profit.
H&M, which over decades expanded its network of shops around the world, will aim to cut their number by a net 250 next year, representing 5per cent of its current network.
H&M has been shutting more stores and opening fewer over the past couple of years as it adapts to the online shift that is driving more competition. The retailer said earlier this year its net number of stores would decline already in 2020.
The company also said sales had continued to recover in September from the impact of the virus. Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said: "Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger."
Rival fashion retail groups have also seen a recovery, with market leader Inditex, the owner of Zara, reporting a return to profit in its May-July quarter. "Overall, Q3 is a better quarter than expected and we think H&M continued to manage well what they could directly influence," analysts at JPM said in a note.




"We think that the market is still not fully appreciating the improved quality of H&M business model and infrastructure. We think instead that this set of results is further proof that H&M turnaround is still very much well on track."   -Reuters


