Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:45 AM
GP makes special offer for Star clients at United Hospital

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has recently signed an agreement with the United Hospital Limited (UHL), under which GP Star customers can avail of a 20% discount on pathological tests, a 10% discount on diagnostic tests of Radiology and Imaging, and a 5% discount on cabin rates for in-patients, says a press release.
"While we continue to add valuable services to our customers, the current challenging reality brought us even closer to essentials and healthcare sector.
"We have so far received inspiring  responses from GP STARs for the current healthcare privilege access, and I believe with United Hospitals, we will add more value to our customers' lives," the press release quoted GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib as saying on this.
UHL Communications and Business Development Director Dr. Shagufa Anwar said: "The wellbeing of our patients has always been a matter of concern for us, and we are fully prepared to serve more people through the agreement with Grameenphone."
To avail of the discount, GP Stars can type 'UNITED' and send a free SMS to 29000. Both the reply message and the user's phone number have to be presented before making the transaction.




In addition to these new and more upcoming partnerships, GP has already collaborated with multiple brands in the healthcare sector - including Evercare Hospital Dhaka, Pulse Healthcare, Gulshan Clinic, Praava Health, Athena (a Psychiatric and de-addiction treatment center), BanglaMeds, Medistore, and AmarLab - to offer GP Stars with convenient choices.


