Samsung provides home services amid Covid-19





Samsung has been providing the service on all home appliances countrywide, including the remote areas by service vans, says a press release.

Whether a customer needs a pre-diagnose for its devices or needs to fix it, the Samsung experts engineering team will provide support by maintaining all the hygiene and safety guidelines as per the government.

To avail the In-Home service, customers need to contact the 24/7 Call Center (08000-300-300) to register their request, and within the next 24-hours, Samsung professionals will contact the customer to arrange schedule and following processes.

The entire service istotally free for customers with a valid warranty. And even out-of-warranty customers will have to pay a reasonable fee for the service.

"In navigating these uncertain times, Samsung has an important role in supporting our customers and dedicating our resources to help those in need; to emerge stronger on the other side," Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying on this.





















Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, unlike other business organization, Samsung Bangladesh has been providing In-Home (doorstep) service across the country as per its outstanding after-sales customer support.Samsung has been providing the service on all home appliances countrywide, including the remote areas by service vans, says a press release.Whether a customer needs a pre-diagnose for its devices or needs to fix it, the Samsung experts engineering team will provide support by maintaining all the hygiene and safety guidelines as per the government.To avail the In-Home service, customers need to contact the 24/7 Call Center (08000-300-300) to register their request, and within the next 24-hours, Samsung professionals will contact the customer to arrange schedule and following processes.The entire service istotally free for customers with a valid warranty. And even out-of-warranty customers will have to pay a reasonable fee for the service."In navigating these uncertain times, Samsung has an important role in supporting our customers and dedicating our resources to help those in need; to emerge stronger on the other side," Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying on this.