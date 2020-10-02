Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung provides home services amid Covid-19

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, unlike other business organization, Samsung Bangladesh has been providing In-Home (doorstep) service across the country as per its outstanding after-sales customer support.
Samsung has been providing the service on all home appliances countrywide, including the remote areas by service vans, says a press release.
Whether a customer needs a pre-diagnose for its devices or needs to fix it, the Samsung experts engineering team will provide support by maintaining all the hygiene and safety guidelines as per the government.
To avail the In-Home service, customers need to contact the 24/7 Call Center (08000-300-300) to register their request, and within the next 24-hours, Samsung professionals will contact the customer to arrange schedule and following processes.
The entire service istotally free for customers with a valid warranty. And even out-of-warranty customers will have to pay a reasonable fee for the service.
"In navigating these uncertain times, Samsung has an important role in supporting our customers and dedicating our resources to help those in need; to emerge stronger on the other side," Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying on this.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic pushes millions of shoppers online in Latin America
Top US airlines starting 32,000 furloughs as bailout hopes fade
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to Bangladesh
ADB sells $4b dual-tranche 3, 10-yr global benchmark bonds
H&M to close hundreds of stores as online shift accelerates
UK factories grow for fourth month, job losses slow: PMI
GP makes special offer for Star clients at United Hospital
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft