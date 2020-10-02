bkash gives ventilators, installs oxygen plant for hospitals

Video
Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

To make the Covid-19 treatment more effective and enhance the capacity of the hospitals, bKash, country's leading mobile financial service provider has donated 14 high flow oxygen ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital (DSH).
bkash also installed oxygen plant at Diabetic Hospital (BIHS General Hospital), an associate organisation of BIRDEM, according to a press release.
bKash is providing continuous support to make the hospitals more efficient organizationally,  in the treatment of COVID-19 and regular patients.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Professor Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and DMCH Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin received the ventilators on behalf of hospitals on Wednesday.
DSH Management Board Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammod Shahidullah and DSH Director Professor Dr. Syed Shafi Ahmed Muaz received the ventilators on behalf of their hospital.
Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS) President Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan inaugurated the oxygen plant set up by bKash at Diabetic Hospital.
bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir and bkash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (Retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam handed over the ventilators to DMCH and DSH and also were present at the inauguration of oxygen plant at Diabetic Hospital. Prior to this, bKash handed over 50 ventilators and around 650,000 emergency health toolkits donated by Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund in order to help people during pandemic.
bKash also provided food aid to 5,000 families under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS). At the same time, the organization also helped in the construction of Bidyanondo Foundation's hospital.
More hospitals and organizations are going to come under this ongoing initiative of bKash. The MFS provider has taken these initiatives for the capacity building of healthcare services as part of social responsibility besides providing uninterrupted financial services.


