Walton offers 500pc cash voucher thru digital campaign



Walton Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Executive Director Amdadul Haque Sarker attend launching of Digital Campaign Season-8 at the Walton Corporate Office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Aimed to deliver swift after sales services through online automation, the multi-national electronics brand inaugurated the 'Declaration Programme of Digital Campaign Season-8' at the Walton Corporate Office's conference room in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The offer has come into effect from yesterday, Thursday. October 1, says a press release.

Walton Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana was present at the event along with Nazrul Islam Sarker as well as Amdadul Haque Sarker, and Executive Director Amdadul Haque Sarker.

Walton Deputy Executive Director Md Firoj Alam moderated the function while the company's Executive Directors Md. Humayun Kabir, Uday Hakim, Ariful Ambia and Amin Khan, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallik, Home Appliances' CEO Engineer Al Imran, among others, were also present.

Like the campaign's previous seasons, the campaigns' new season was commenced with some special customers' benefits.

Under the Season 8, customers of Walton fridge, washing machine and microwave oven are offered 500 per cent cash vouchers, millions of taka worth sure cash vouchers or lots of free products like fridge, television, air conditioner, blender etc. on the purchase of any product from Walton Plaza, distributors' outlets or online sales platform E-Plaza.

During the campaign, some details such as customer's name, contact number and the product's model number have been stored on Walton server.

As a result, the users of Walton products will easily get the desired after sales service even if they have lost the product's warranty card.

Customer database will also help the service center's representatives getting customers' feedback about their respective Walton products' service. To encourage customers' participation in the campaign, the local brand has been offering special customers' benefits like cash back, cash vouchers etc.

During the campaign previous seven seasons, a large number of customers got Tk 1.0 million, Tk 0.50 million, brand new car, motorcycles, big amounts of cash vouchers and cash back, and also various sorts of free products like refrigerators, TV, AC etc.

Walton is now manufacturing and marketing more than 100 models of frost and non-frost refrigerator, freezers and beverage coolers. Customers can buy a Walton fridge between Tk 10,990 and Tk 80,900.

The company is giving one-year replacement guaranty as well as 12 years compressor's guaranty.









In additon, customers are getting Walton brand's 14 models of energy efficient washing machine at the prices from Tk 6,900 to Tk 48,000. It is also giving up to 10 years guaranty on the motor of its washing machine.





Walton has started season-8 of its nationwide digital campaign with the offer of getting 500 per cent cash vouchers on purchase of Walton fridge, washing machine and microwave oven.Aimed to deliver swift after sales services through online automation, the multi-national electronics brand inaugurated the 'Declaration Programme of Digital Campaign Season-8' at the Walton Corporate Office's conference room in Dhaka on Wednesday.The offer has come into effect from yesterday, Thursday. October 1, says a press release.Walton Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana was present at the event along with Nazrul Islam Sarker as well as Amdadul Haque Sarker, and Executive Director Amdadul Haque Sarker.Walton Deputy Executive Director Md Firoj Alam moderated the function while the company's Executive Directors Md. Humayun Kabir, Uday Hakim, Ariful Ambia and Amin Khan, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallik, Home Appliances' CEO Engineer Al Imran, among others, were also present.Like the campaign's previous seasons, the campaigns' new season was commenced with some special customers' benefits.Under the Season 8, customers of Walton fridge, washing machine and microwave oven are offered 500 per cent cash vouchers, millions of taka worth sure cash vouchers or lots of free products like fridge, television, air conditioner, blender etc. on the purchase of any product from Walton Plaza, distributors' outlets or online sales platform E-Plaza.During the campaign, some details such as customer's name, contact number and the product's model number have been stored on Walton server.As a result, the users of Walton products will easily get the desired after sales service even if they have lost the product's warranty card.Customer database will also help the service center's representatives getting customers' feedback about their respective Walton products' service. To encourage customers' participation in the campaign, the local brand has been offering special customers' benefits like cash back, cash vouchers etc.During the campaign previous seven seasons, a large number of customers got Tk 1.0 million, Tk 0.50 million, brand new car, motorcycles, big amounts of cash vouchers and cash back, and also various sorts of free products like refrigerators, TV, AC etc.Walton is now manufacturing and marketing more than 100 models of frost and non-frost refrigerator, freezers and beverage coolers. Customers can buy a Walton fridge between Tk 10,990 and Tk 80,900.The company is giving one-year replacement guaranty as well as 12 years compressor's guaranty.In additon, customers are getting Walton brand's 14 models of energy efficient washing machine at the prices from Tk 6,900 to Tk 48,000. It is also giving up to 10 years guaranty on the motor of its washing machine.