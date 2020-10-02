Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US pvt-sector jobs continue climbing in Sept

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: US private employers added 749,000 jobs in September, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday, as employment continues to rebound following the economic hit caused by the coronavirus downturn.
The report was above analysts' expectations and came ahead of Friday's release of the September unemployment rate by the Labor Department, the last before voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term in the November election.
The business shutdowns beginning in March to stop Covid-19 did grievous harm to the economy but ADP showed recovery in hard-hit sectors like leisure and hospitality, which added 92,000 jobs, and manufacturing, which added 130,000.
However, despite the report's health, the Labor Department has been reporting weekly jobless claims hovering at levels well above the single worst week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, and Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warns the employment crisis may not be over yet.
"The rebound in economic activity has been more muted recently and the risk remains that full recovery of jobs -- especially in the service sector -- will be a prolonged process, one that is primarily dictated by the virus," she said. Hiring was seen in businesses of all sizes, ADP said, with large businesses of 500,000 employees or more adding 297,000 jobs, while small businesses with 49 employees or less added 192,000. Medium-sized enterprises added 259,000.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic pushes millions of shoppers online in Latin America
Top US airlines starting 32,000 furloughs as bailout hopes fade
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to Bangladesh
ADB sells $4b dual-tranche 3, 10-yr global benchmark bonds
H&M to close hundreds of stores as online shift accelerates
UK factories grow for fourth month, job losses slow: PMI
GP makes special offer for Star clients at United Hospital
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft