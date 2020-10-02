Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets rise but trade limited by Tokyo glitch

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

HONG KONG, Oct 1: Asian markets got the new trading quarter off to a stuttering start Thursday with Tokyo hit by a computer glitch and several others closed for holidays, though there were healthy gains elsewhere in the region on hopes for a fresh US stimulus package.
Wall Street provided a strong lead with all three main indexes ending a torrid September with a rally, which was also helped by a forecast-beating reading on US jobs creation, which bodes well for government figures due Friday.
Buying and selling on Tokyo's stock exchanges was halted at around 8:35 am (2335 GMT) owing to "glitches linked to the delivery of market information", operator Japan Exchange Group said in a statement.
The precise nature of the glitch, the worst in 13 years, was not explained further, but it meant the country's top indexes - the Nikkei 225 and the Topix - were unable to open at the start of the trading day. Trade was halted for the entire day.
The issue was also affecting trade on several other exchanges, including in Nagoya and Sapporo, though the Osaka exchange was functioning normally though. There was also no trade in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Taipei owing to public holidays. Still, Sydney and Singapore rallied more than one per cent while there were also gains in Jakarta and Wellington as investors picked up the baton from US traders.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic pushes millions of shoppers online in Latin America
Top US airlines starting 32,000 furloughs as bailout hopes fade
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to Bangladesh
ADB sells $4b dual-tranche 3, 10-yr global benchmark bonds
H&M to close hundreds of stores as online shift accelerates
UK factories grow for fourth month, job losses slow: PMI
GP makes special offer for Star clients at United Hospital
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft