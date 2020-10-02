

Garment industry proves resilience absorbing C-19 shock

It also proved garment sector in Bangladesh is different from many others but as this sector has the highest concentration of workers attempts always must be made how to balance public hygiene concerns with work place environment, he said.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said in the event as chief guest that the government has played an active role to protect the industry and took various steps to open factories mindful of workers interest and export market.

It announced the stimulus package for garment factories, set up crisis response committees, issued health safety guidelines and arranged medicare for workers. The industry slowly bounced back.

The webinar on 'Mapped in Bangladesh' (MiB) project looked into "Covid-19 Experience: Workers' Perspective" based on the findings of a recently conducted rapid survey on Ready Made Garment (RMG) workers in Bangladesh. It studied "The Impacts of Covid-19 on the Lives of Workers in the Garment Industry".

The survey was carried out jointly by Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) and Brac James P. Grant School of Public Health (JPGSH) of Brac University and the Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.

Dr. Sanchita Banerjee Saxena, Executive Director, Institute for South Asia Studies, and Director, Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies, presented the survey findings.

Dr Rubana Huq, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said brands need to be proactive and responsible to face unwanted adversities that Bangladesh faced globally amid Covid-19 outbreak.

She said Bangladesh took cautious move to open the factories as the economy showed it is capable to handle the shock. She thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the stimulus package to open factories and pay for workers. She called for collaboration of all group to address the challenges that garment industry facing at this moment.

In the rapid survey 1,057 garment workers were asked to answer questions through phone calls between June 30 and July 13. The study showed in 2020, the garment industry accounted for 82 percent of Bangladesh's exports and 11percent of its GDP compared to contributions of other sector.

Based on export earnings data, export earnings of USD 4.6 billion were lost during March-May period. But the trade gap almost vanished by June demonstrating hope for a early recovery of the sector.















