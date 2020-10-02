Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks bounce back, halt 2-day losing streak on buying

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Correspondent

Stocks bounced back halting a two-day losing streak on Thursday on injection of fresh investment that pushed up indices in both the bourses of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 32.02 points or 0.64 per cent to 4,995, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 14.71 points to 1,710 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 6.23 points to 1,126 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on DSE, however fell to Tk 8.73 billion, down 4.48 per cent lower from the previous session's turnover of Tk 9.14 billion.
Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 194 closed higher, 106 lower while 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 170,075 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 376.62 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse crossed Tk 4,000 billion-mark after more than one year to Tk 4,033 billion on Thursday riding on newly listed Walton Hi-Tech Industries which emerged as second largest market-cap listed company.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 452 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Paramount Textile, Brac Bank and Continental Insurance.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 120 points to close at 14,287 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX soaring 68 points to close at 8,575.
Of the issues traded, 166 advanced, 64 declined and 40 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 19.56 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of nearly Tk 421 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic pushes millions of shoppers online in Latin America
Top US airlines starting 32,000 furloughs as bailout hopes fade
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to Bangladesh
ADB sells $4b dual-tranche 3, 10-yr global benchmark bonds
H&M to close hundreds of stores as online shift accelerates
UK factories grow for fourth month, job losses slow: PMI
GP makes special offer for Star clients at United Hospital
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft