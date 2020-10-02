Stocks bounce back, halt 2-day losing streak on buying





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 32.02 points or 0.64 per cent to 4,995, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 14.71 points to 1,710 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 6.23 points to 1,126 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on DSE, however fell to Tk 8.73 billion, down 4.48 per cent lower from the previous session's turnover of Tk 9.14 billion.

Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 194 closed higher, 106 lower while 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 170,075 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 376.62 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse crossed Tk 4,000 billion-mark after more than one year to Tk 4,033 billion on Thursday riding on newly listed Walton Hi-Tech Industries which emerged as second largest market-cap listed company.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 452 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Paramount Textile, Brac Bank and Continental Insurance.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 120 points to close at 14,287 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX soaring 68 points to close at 8,575.

Of the issues traded, 166 advanced, 64 declined and 40 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 19.56 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of nearly Tk 421 million.















