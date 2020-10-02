Video
Vivo to launch new device with 44-mega pixel selfie

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Chinese multinational technology company Vivo is going to launch a new smartphone to give a new experience in selfies.
The model of the new flagship is Vivo V20, added with a 44-mega pixel selfie camera in this phone, says a press release.
A maximum of 32-mega pixel selfie camera is available in Bangladeshi market so far. Vivo is going to bring this year's best camera flagship phone with the launch of Vivo V20.
Recently, Vivo announces about the launch of their new flagship phone. Vivo V20 will be officially unveiled in Bangladesh on October 9.
Vivo has added "eye autofocus" technology in its 44-megapixel selfie camera. The camera will capture the object by itself when taking selfies with this technology.




This eye autofocus technology is able to capture still and clear selfies even while objects moving. So, it will be easier for users to take clear selfies while walking or even in a moving vehicle. The Vivo V20 will also have a 64-megapixel night mode rear camera.


