Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:43 AM
Fbcci Signs Mou With Naccima

BD, Nigeria eye boosting bilateral trade, investment

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said to boost bilateral economic cooperation, Bangladesh and Nigeria should explore opportunities in different sectors including energy and pharmaceuticals.
He said traders of both the countries also can explore trade opportunities in faming and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture and home appliances.
The FBCCI President said despite longstanding friendly relations the annual bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Nigeria were still remained below $150 million.
Fazle Fahim said these at a 'FBCCI Cloud Conference' held with the Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (NACCIMA) recently.
Before the Cloud conference the FBCCI and the NACCIMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost trade and investment between the two countries.
FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, NACCIMA National President Hajiya Saratu Iya-Aliyu National President, Nigeria Foreign Ministry Asia/Pacific Division Director Mrs. Aisha Dewa, NACCIMA National Vice President Engr. Jani Ibrahim, FBCCI Adviser Ambassador Md. Abdul Hannan and NACCIMA Director General Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni,  took part the cloud conference - an initiative by the private sector associations titled, 'Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Ongoing Global Pandemic and beyond.'
 Thanking NACCIMA, the FBCCI President"Bangladesh-Nigeria's long bilateral relations have been marked by our engagements at the UN, OIC, Commonwealth, D-8 and D-8 CCI (Chambers of Commerce and Industries). "However, our bilateral potential remains largely untapped. Bilateral trade in FY 2019-20 stands at US$144.85 million.
To improve trade, bilateral value chain initiatives may be explored in energy, oil & petroleum products, cocoa production, and processing, FMCG, home appliances, pharmaceuticals, etc," he added, highlighting the bilateral trade.
 "As we navigate the next normal, we are confident in our economy as it is demonstrating strong recovery trend with GDP growth and remittance growth, forex reserve growth.
"We successfully solicited a targeted roadmap to recovery in a broad spectrum of socio-economic agendas through proactive advocacies with both our national and international stakeholders."
Hajiya Saratu Iya-Aliyu the National President of NACCIMA commenting on the MoU said: "Today's event is an attestation of the fact that cooperation between the Nigerian - Bangladesh Private sectors and businesses is on the rise especially in the areas of trade, ICT, Pharmaceuticals, and Agriculture.
"As chamber members of the D-8, this is indeed a right step in the right direction and resonates with the spirit, vision, and mission of the D-8 and is complemented by the MoU between our two chambers."
 "The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding is also a testimony to expand trade relationships between our two countries," she added.
Ambassador Md. Abdul Hannan, Adviser to FBCCI assuring the NACCIMA representatives said: "I look forward to our two organizations executing the MoU to reflect our bond that will make a real and mutual difference for our members."


