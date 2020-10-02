Video
Private sector credit increased by 9.36pc in August

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Shamsul Huda

Private sector credit increased by 9.36 per cent in August this year as disbursement increases from the government announced stimulus package, Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest data shows.
The government has declared a large amount of money as supporting tools to help recover the coronavirus affected economy.
As per central bank's latest data in August total private sector credit rose to Tk11.017 trillion which     was  Tk10.074 trillion in the same month last year. It increased by an amount of Tk0.943 trillion or 9.36 per cent.
Private sector credit dropped at record low to 8.61 per cent in June last year.
The BB is implementing the stimulus package providing loans to business people in different sectors including export based companies, small and medium entrepreneurs and many others to overcome the big shocks.
The central bank statistics also says in August total loan to private sector was 0.59 per cent higher than in July of Tk10.952 trillion this year.
An RMG entrepreneur said in the coming days credit to private sector will further rise as banks are positively advancing loans to clients at subsidized interest under which part of the bank interest will be born by the government
He said all most all the sectors which were designated for the loans are taking the opportunity as they see the loans are cheaper and terms and conditions are relaxed.
He said credit flow is rising as banks are implementing the stimulus packages of more than Tk1 trillion to support the economy to come out of the impact of the pandemic. 
In the monetary policy announced for the 2020-21 fiscal, the central bank has set a target of 19.3 per cent rise in domestic lending including 44.4 per cent growth in government borrowing and 14.8 per cent growth in private sector credit.
A senior BB official said the idea is that the 14.8 per cent lending growth would suffice to strengthen the new investments required to salvage the pandemic-hit economy.


