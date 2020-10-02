

Govt launches $10m fund to boost exports in 4 sectors

The funding windows were launched on Wednesday under which a firm will get matching grant up to $0.2 million in two categories from Export Readiness Fund (ERF) under export competitiveness for jobs (ECJ) project.

The project initially launched in January 2020, is providing fund and guidance to businesses to meet environmental, social, and quality (ESQ) compliance standards linked to funding window-1. It seeks to enable businesses in stated categories to compete in global export markets, according to a press release issued by the ministry of commerce.

Commerce ministry secretary Md Jafar Uddin inaugurated the launching of the two windows.

The funding window-2 of the ERF will provide up to $40,000 loan to a firm, with minimum 40 per cent contribution of fund by the firm for covering cost of business and technical services to meet ESQ standards.

On the other hand, fund window-3 will give maximum $0.2 million in grants that cover both service and fixed asset expenditures to meet ESQ standards.

The firm will have to invest additional 50 per cent of the total grant amount. Some 250 firms will receive support under window-2 and window-3 of the three-year fund.

The two funds will support firms to upgrade the production plants, equipment, and services, improve design and quality of products for making for export.

The sectors are the four priority areas of the government's export diversification plan as all of them have immense potential for export.

Electronics and electrical goods, automobiles, bicycles, accumulators and batteries, foundry, dye and mould under the light engineering category will be eligible for the grant.

The window-1 aims to fund ESQ assessments of 400 companies. The funding authorities have already signed agreements with 165 companies and they are in the process of signing deals with another 183 firms, the press release said.















