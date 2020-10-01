Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

CHICAGO, Sept 30: A day before mass furloughs, US airline workers said they were gearing up for a full-court press to persuade Congress to pass a fresh $25 billion bailout that would protect jobs for another six months.
With an airline payroll support package expiring at midnight, the clock is ticking.
"It's pedal to the metal until 11:59:59 on Sept. 30, and then some," said Amanda Steinbrunn, a United Airlines UAL.O flight attendant who is among tens of thousands of airline workers to be furloughed beginning Thursday, if there's no action by Congress.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she hopes to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, but the prospects of a comprehensive bill passing before Thursday were dim, industry officials said, and a quicker standalone bill for airlines would face the challenge of unanimous support.
Weeks of intense airline lobbying has won over many but not all Washington lawmakers, while also drawing attention to the plight of other pandemic-hit industries as the crisis persists.
US airline officials said earlier this week there were no plans in place to halt the furloughs without aid by Oct. 1, and it was unclear what would happen if a deal passes afterwards.
Thousands of employees have already been instructed to return their badges.
Airlines, which were also awarded a separate $25 billion in federal loans under a first coronavirus relief bill in March and have also tapped capital markets to shore up liquidity, are operating about half their 2019 flying schedules and suffering a 68per cent decline in passenger volumes.




The industry has argued it needs trained employees to help drive an economic recovery once the crisis subsides.
Allie Malis, a flight attendant on American Airlines' AAL.O furlough list, said she would keep pressing lawmakers on Wednesday.
"I've poured every ounce of my energy into passing this extension," she said.
"I don't have a Plan B."    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs
S African Airways suspends operations amid huge debt
Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to C-19
UFIL approves 20pc dividend
Vietnam’s growth climbs, resisting global downturn
FINTech helps businesses to offset Covid-19 downturn
Sandhani Life Ins approves 12pc cash dividend
Sukuk to widely boost development activities


Latest News
Vinicius scores winner for Real Madrid
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
Prof Salam new IU VC
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft