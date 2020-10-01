Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to C-19





The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements and depressed demand caused by the pandemic, along with uncertainty on when the parks will recover, the Mouse House said in a press release.

"(A)s difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal" said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.

Drawing millions of tourists each year, Disneyland in Anaheim near Los Angeles is the world's second-most visited theme park, after the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

But unlike the Disney theme parks in Florida, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Paris, the Anaheim resort has so far been unable to reopen due to the Golden State's Covid restrictions. Uncertainty had been "exacerbated in California by the state's unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen," D'Amaro said.

Disneyland had originally been scheduled to reopen in July, but that was called off as local officials rolled back reopenings due to another coronavirus surge.

California's 805,000 confirmed cases are now the most of any US state.

While the rate of new infections has since gone back into decline, and certain businesses are once again allowed to welcome customers back, theme parks remain shuttered in the nation's most populous and richest state.

Last week, D'Amaro called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to "help us reopen" or risk the losses of tens of thousands of jobs.

"The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be to the Orange County and Anaheim communities," he said, urging officials to "to treat theme parks like you would other sectors." -AFP















