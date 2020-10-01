UFIL approves 20pc dividend

Video
Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Uttara Finance and Investments Ltd (UFIL) shareholders unanimously approved 15pc cash dividend and 5pc stock dividend for the year 2019 at its 25thAnnual General Meeting (AGM ) held virtually through digital platform on Wednesday, says a press release.
Chairman Rashidul Hasan, Vice Chairman Matiur Rahman, Managing Director S. M. Shamsul Arefin, Directors and high officials attended in this meeting. 
The total business exposure of Uttara Finance stands at Tk. 26,343.87 million in 2019 as against Tk. 23,642.12million in 2018. Operating revenue of Uttara Finance stands at Tk. 4,607.01 million in 2019 as against Tk. 5,012.13million in 2018.
In 2019 the Company earned net profit of Tk. 1,183.22million whereas in 2018 it was Tk. 1,034.95million. The net assets value per share (Tk. 10.00 paid up) stands at Tk. 62.45. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) in 2019 reflects Tk. 9.45 whereas the return on average equity is 16.09 percent.   
During the open discussion the Shareholders urged the Management to continue the positive trend so that the Company could offer more dividend to the Shareholders in future. They also put forward some positive suggestions for the betterment of the Company.


