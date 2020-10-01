Video
FINTech helps businesses to offset Covid-19 downturn

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Speakers laid emphasis on FINTech modular at a webinar for effective use of supply chain management in readymade garments, banking and NGOs sectors which were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation has gradually changed mainly due to aggressive venture accompanied by digitalization, FINTech use and and artificial intelligence.
They also laid emphasis on cautious asset-liability management and repayment of borrowers to bank or NGO loans in due time to keep the economy on the right direction.
The webinar titled "Supply Chain management and logistic Support in Commercial banking service/NGOs in Bangladesh: An Analysis" organized by Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), said a press release.
Modhumoti Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md. Shafiul Azam said bankers are trying to boost RMG sector and gradually dependence on ICT sector has been raised.
He also stressed on the necessity of proper asset-liability management.
Associate Professor of GNVS Institute of Management, India Dr Yashoda Krishna Durge said FINTech should work with technological progress in the banking sector.
Besides, informal sectors supply chain management need to be increased and default culture should be removed by proper logistic arrangements, added Krishna.
Entrepreneurial and macro economist Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali said pandemic situation greatly hit all the sectors not only in Bangladesh but also all over the world. He said appropriate technological use in the RMG sector as well as banking and NGO sectors should get priority to overcome the offset of pandemic attack.
Professor Dr Subrata Chattopadhyay of university of engineering and management, India and Rehana Pravin and Sara Tasneem, DScE's assistant professor, among others, also spoke in this webinar.
Two research papers were presented by post-graduate enterprise development students of Dhaka School of Economics' 3rd batch in the webinar.


