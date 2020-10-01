Sandhani Life Ins approves 12pc cash dividend



Sandhani Life Insurance Co. Ltd approved 12 per cent cash dividend for the year 2019 at the its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held with its Chairman Mujibul Islam through digital platform recently, says a press release.Vice Chairman Golam Fatema Tahera Khanom, Directors, Advisor Ahsanul Islam, Chief Executive Officer Nimai Kumar Saha, Company Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman and Share holders attended in this virtual meeting.AGM unanimously adopt a condolence motion on the demise of Late Chairman Alhaj Md Mokbul Hossain.