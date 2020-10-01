Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sukuk to widely boost development activities

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

The government is going to introduce Sukuk in the country, which is a very time-befitting step, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islalm.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 'Workshop on Issuance and Management of Sukuk in Bangladesh' held virtually on Tuesday.
Sukuk, once introduced, will widely contribute to various development-oriented activities of Bangladesh, he added.
The four-day workshop was jointly organised by the Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) and the International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA), Malaysia on a digital platform, according to a press release.
Chairman of Fiqh Committee of Central Shariah Board Principal Sayed Kamal Uddin Zafree was the chief discussant. Chairman of the Department of Research Development and Innovation of ISRA, Malaysia Dr. Said Bouheraoua was the international guest and speaker.
Central Shariah Board Adviser Shah Abdul Hannan,  ICB Islamic Bank Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Chairman Md. Fariduddin Ahmed and Social Islami Bank Managing Director Quazi Osman Ali were present as special guests.
Former finance secretary Arastoo Khan presided over the event while Central Shariah Board's Secretary General Md. Abdullah Sharif moderated it.
Arastoo Khan said Sukuk is a new product to the people of Bangladesh, but if it is introduced by the government, it will be able to gain confidence of the people.
The sponsors of the workshop included Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Pubali Bank, Standard Bank, Bank Asia and Social Islami Bank.
Television channel ATN Bangla, The Financial Express and Daily Bonik Barta broadcasted and published special news highlighting the significance of the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs
S African Airways suspends operations amid huge debt
Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to C-19
UFIL approves 20pc dividend
Vietnam’s growth climbs, resisting global downturn
FINTech helps businesses to offset Covid-19 downturn
Sandhani Life Ins approves 12pc cash dividend
Sukuk to widely boost development activities


Latest News
Vinicius scores winner for Real Madrid
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
Prof Salam new IU VC
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft