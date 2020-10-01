Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India looking to store oil overseas in US

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

India looking to store oil overseas in US

India looking to store oil overseas in US

NEW DELHI, Sept 30: India -- the world's third-biggest oil importer -- is exploring storing crude oil in the US and other commercially viable locations to hedge its supply risks, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.
Also, the country has tied up long-term crude oil supplies from the US, Russia and Angola to diversify its import basket beyond its traditional suppliers in the volatile Middle-East.
Speaking at a conference on the 'Energy Security Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat', he said India is now importing crude oil from over 30 countries, including from Africa, North and South Americas as well as Southeast Asia.
"We are also exploring overseas crude storage facilities in the US and other commercially viable locations," he said.
India and the US had on July 17 signed a preliminary agreement for cooperating on emergency crude oil reserves, including the India saves Rs 5,000 crore on filling strategic oil reserves possibility of India storing oil in the US emergency stockpile.
The nation currently stores 5.33 million tonnes (about 38 million barrels) of crude oil in underground storages at three locations on the east and west coast, hardly enough to meet its 9.5 days needs.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) prescribes its members to have at least 90 days of stock in the strategic reserves.
India has been looking to expand the storage capacity by another 6.5 million tonnes Chandikol in Odisha and Padur in Karnataka and is also exploring the possibility of hiring storage in the US to stock some oil that can be used in times of extreme price volatility or supply disruption.
The nation is as much as 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. It bought 101.4 million tonnes of crude oil from overseas during April 2019 to March 2020 - two-third of these coming from the Middle East countries such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
"New long-term contracts have been entered into by our companies with their counterparts in the US, Russia and Angola," he said.   -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs
S African Airways suspends operations amid huge debt
Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to C-19
UFIL approves 20pc dividend
Vietnam’s growth climbs, resisting global downturn
FINTech helps businesses to offset Covid-19 downturn
Sandhani Life Ins approves 12pc cash dividend
Sukuk to widely boost development activities


Latest News
Vinicius scores winner for Real Madrid
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
Prof Salam new IU VC
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft