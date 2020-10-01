Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Slight fall in German unemployment on economic rebound

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

FRANKFURT, Sept 30: German unemployment fell slightly in September, official data showed Wednesday, as Europe's largest economy showed further signs of recovery following the initial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate ticked down to 6.3 per cent in September, from 6.4 per cent in August, the BA federal labour agency said.
"The impact of the corona pandemic on the labour market is still clearly visible. However, there are slight signs of improvement," said the BA's Daniel Terzenbach.
Coronavirus lockdowns brought the economy to a halt initially but as factories and businesses have returned to work, sentiment has improved.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said recently that Germany was on track for a "V-shaped" recovery, signalling a strong upswing in the economy after a considerable decline in earlier in the year.
Government-backed short-time work schemes, called "Kurzarbeit" in German, have softened the blow, saving hundreds of thousands of jobs.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs
S African Airways suspends operations amid huge debt
Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to C-19
UFIL approves 20pc dividend
Vietnam’s growth climbs, resisting global downturn
FINTech helps businesses to offset Covid-19 downturn
Sandhani Life Ins approves 12pc cash dividend
Sukuk to widely boost development activities


Latest News
Vinicius scores winner for Real Madrid
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Prof Salam new IU VC
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft