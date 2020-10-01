Slight fall in German unemployment on economic rebound





The seasonally adjusted jobless rate ticked down to 6.3 per cent in September, from 6.4 per cent in August, the BA federal labour agency said.

"The impact of the corona pandemic on the labour market is still clearly visible. However, there are slight signs of improvement," said the BA's Daniel Terzenbach.

Coronavirus lockdowns brought the economy to a halt initially but as factories and businesses have returned to work, sentiment has improved.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said recently that Germany was on track for a "V-shaped" recovery, signalling a strong upswing in the economy after a considerable decline in earlier in the year.

Government-backed short-time work schemes, called "Kurzarbeit" in German, have softened the blow, saving hundreds of thousands of jobs. -AFP



















