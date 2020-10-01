Oracle enables customers to build business resilience





The latest innovations help finance teams leverage touchless operations, predictive planning, and digital assistants to pivot towards growth.

The latest product updates enable organizations of all sizes to take advantage of innovations quickly and easily in artificial intelligence, digital assistants and natural language processing, says a press release.

These advancements help finance teams improve decision-making with real-time insights, simplify business processes, and drive efficiencies needed to pivot organizations towards growth.

New features and capabilities that help organizations increase efficiency, speed, and accuracy with touchless operations include: Intelligent Process Automation, Intelligent Account Combination Defaulting, Automated Tagging of Regulatory Reports, Improve Decision Making with Predictive Planning, Intelligent Performance Management, Corporate and Project Planning and Budgeting Capabilities, Business Continuity Management, Improve User Productivity and Collaboration with Digital Assistants.

Oracle releases new version of Cloud SCM : To help organizations build resilient and agile supply chains that drive innovation and growth, Oracle on Tuesday announced the latest updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM).

The updates help customers increase collaboration across supply networks, proactively manage supply chain assets, and implement long-term supply chain planning. With Oracle Cloud SCM, organizations can identify new opportunities, rethink processes, and plan and execute across the entire business.

The latest features and capabilities within Oracle Cloud SCM include; Oracle Logistics Digital Assistant, Oracle AI Planning Advisor, Field Service Preventative Maintenance, Multi-Tier Supply Chain Collaboration, Planning for Project-Driven Supply Chain, New Channel Revenue Management Capabilities, Cross-Product Procurement Enhancements.

Oracle announces new version of Cloud HCM: To help organizations continue to deliver a positive employee experience while meeting the evolving demands of today's workplace, Oracle today announced major updates to Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

The new products and features deliver personalized journeys and growth opportunities for employees, while improving data accuracy for HR steams.

As a result, the latest updates improve both the employee and HR experience. Personalized Employee Journeys: New tools help organizations deliver an improved and personalized employee experience.

Increased Career Mobility: New career development products help organizations quickly meet changing needs, increase career mobility, and encourage employee growth.

HR Best Practices on Tap: New features streamline complex HR processes and improve data accuracy.

Oracle empowers Cloud CX: Building on its increasing momentum in the customer data platform (CDP) market, Oracle today announced a series of new innovations and partner integrations to its enterprise-class CDP.

The latest updates to Oracle Unity help brands optimize B2B experiences, predict and personalize customer interactions, eliminate customer blind spots by unifying disparate adtech and martech data, and enhance compliance and time to value.



















