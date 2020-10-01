Video
Oil falls for 2nd day as rising virus cases spur demand worries

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, Sept 30: Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, extending large losses from the previous as rising coronavirus cases heading into the northern winter prompted concerns about further restrictions on activity that could curb fuel demand.
Brent crude LCOc1 for November delivery dropped 40 cents, or 1per cent, to $40.63 per barrel by 0635 GMT. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 fell 32 cents, or 0.8per cent, to $38.97.
The November Brent contract expires today, to be replaced by the December contract, which was down around 0.7per cent at $41.25.
The benchmarks fell more than 3per cent on Tuesday as global COVID-19 cases passed 1 million, having doubled in three months.




"The increasing number of COVID-19 cases continues to raise alarm bells on energy demand," said Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures.   -Reuters


