World markets mostly lower after raucous Trump-Biden debate





There was scant sign the clash did much to sway investors. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo on Wednesday, while upbeat manufacturing data lifted shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Investors remain cautious with COVID-19 infections on the rise again in the US and elsewhere. The Trump-Biden debate occurred as coronavirus deaths worldwide have surpassed 1 million. Many millions of people worldwide are jobless.

Germany's DAX fell 0.6per cent to 12,755.33 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.4per cent to 4,813.99. The FTSE 100 in Britain edged 0.1per cent lower to 5,889.73. US futures skidded, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.8per cent and that for the Dow industrials falling 0.9per cent.

A survey of Chinese manufacturers, t he Caixin manufacturing purchasing manager's index, showed economic activity accelerating further in September as businesses recovered from the downturn earlier this year due to the pandemic.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.0 from 53.1 in August, on a 100-point scale. China's official manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 from 51.0, its highest level in two years.

"The economic recovery has picked up pace with supply and both domestic as well as overseas demand improving," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.8per cent to 23,459.05, but fell back from a 2.1per cent gain earlier in the day. The Shanghai Composite index gave up its early advance, falling 0.2per cent to 3,218.05.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.5per cent to 23,185.12, while the S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 2.3per cent to 5,815.90. Markets were closed in South Korea.

The debate's likely impact on markets, if any, was unclear. The atmosphere was antagonistic, as to be expected, but for voters still undecided about who'd better handle the multiple crises that have beset the nation, the faceoff may not have offered anything new.

"Markets have remained calm as no policy surprises have emerged from the debate so far," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda wrote in a report.

"My initial thoughts are the debate will not move the needle on the Democrat lead in the national polls," he said. "The real race this election, is for the US Senate, and not the presidency, and whether the Republicans can block a Biden economic agenda, or whether the Democrats have a clear road ahead via control of both houses and the presidency."

The price of oil fell 3.2per cent on Tuesday, dragging much of the energy sector down with it. On Wednesday, US crude fell 19 cents to $39.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 29 cents to $41.27 per barrel. -AP

















