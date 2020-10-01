Video
Cashew nut plant to open in Nilphamari Saturday

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Women workers sorting cashew nut at a farm.

A cashew nut processing plant set up by Ibnul Arif of Nilphamari, a young farmer and entrepreneur, will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque in northern district  town on Saturday next.
Ibnul Arif was encouraged like many others farmers and small entrepreneurs to set up the plant as the demand for the crispy nut has been growing in the country..
Traders said despite myriads of challenges cashew nut growers and processors have been thriving by processing cashew nut grown in the in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).
Dozens of cashew nut processing industries have been grown up in different cities and towns including Dhaka and Chattogram, pushing up the ready to eat cashew nut production to some 10,000 tonnes annually.
But the local growers are have to face challenges from the imports, who procure substandard cashew nut at cheaper price. They said due to high import duty on the processing raw materials, the cost of local products remains high.
While talking to this correspondent, Ibnul Arif said that higher duty in importing raw materials required in the processing plants discouraging the entrepreneurs to invest in this sector, despite having huge prospect to flourish the sector.
Once, the government takes steps to reduce the duty, more entrepreneurs would invest as Bangladesh is now growing huge cashew nuts locally.
He also urged the government to allocate non-farming unused lands to the cashew nut farmer to increase cultivation of the non-traditional crops, to diversify export items.
Owner of Cashew nut based GreenGrain Cashew Processing Industry Shakil Ahmed said he built the processing Industry in 2016 in Patenga with only 10 workers. At present, 65 people are working in his factory where 55 are females.


